Police investigating after decomposed bodies of man, woman found in Brooklyn apartment

By Eyewitness News
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are investigating the mysterious deaths of two people whose bodies were found inside their NYCHA apartment.

Authorities say they discovered the badly decomposed bodies of a man and a woman inside their apartment in the Bayview Houses in Canarsie on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the body of a 54-year-old man was found in a bathtub, while the body of a 59-year-old woman was found on a bedroom floor and both are believed to have been there for days.

Their names have not been released as police investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

