Police investigating assault of livery cab driver by 2 passengers in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating an assault of a livery cab driver following a dispute with two passengers over a fare in upper Manhattan.

The incident happened Friday at abouta 6:40 p.m. at 154th Street and Eighth Avenue.

The 65-year-old driver said that after reaching his destination, a couple exited the vehicle without payment.

While the woman walked away, the driver asked the male passenger for the fare, according to police.

The man said he did not have money, and when the driver complained, investigators say the suspect walked to the driver's side and began to punch him in the face.

The woman then returned to the car and joined the male suspect in punching the driver about the eyes.

The suspects fled on foot and were last seen walking into 301 W 153rd Street.

