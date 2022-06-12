3 people shot at Brooklyn backyard party

Gunfire erupted during a dispute between two groups at the party in Cypress Hills.
At least two of the victims are teenagers. A 15-year-old was shot in the left leg and a 16-year-old was struck in the right thigh.
A third male was shot in the right arm. Police have not disclosed his age.
Several people were taken into custody. No one has been charged
