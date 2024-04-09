  • Full Story
Police investigation halts some A train subway service in Queens

WABC logo
Tuesday, April 9, 2024 5:25PM
Police investigation halts some subway service in Queens.
Shannon Sohn has more from above Queens in NewsCopter 7.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A police investigation in Queens has halted some subway service on Tuesday afternoon.

There are no A trains running between Rockaway Blvd and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd because of an NYPD investigation at 111 St.

The last stop on Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains will be Euclid Av or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

