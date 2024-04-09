Police investigation halts some A train subway service in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A police investigation in Queens has halted some subway service on Tuesday afternoon.
There are no A trains running between Rockaway Blvd and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd because of an NYPD investigation at 111 St.
The last stop on Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains will be Euclid Av or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.