Police investigation halts some A train subway service in Queens

QUEENS (WABC) -- A police investigation in Queens has halted some subway service on Tuesday afternoon.

There are no A trains running between Rockaway Blvd and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd because of an NYPD investigation at 111 St.

The last stop on Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains will be Euclid Av or Howard Beach-JFK Airport.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

