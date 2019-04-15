Police looking for man wanted in string of synagogue, church burglaries

By
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are on the lookout for a burglar who is targeting several synagogues and a church in Brooklyn. So far, they say he has gotten away with more than $1,000 in cash.

The most recent burglary happened at a synagogue on South 9th Street in Williamsburg on March 12th, shortly before 8 p.m. Police believe the thief got in through an unsecured elevator and took off with $400 as well as office supplies.

Back on February 9th, two houses of worship were burglarized. At 2:30 a.m. on Lee Ave, $250 was stolen from a donation box at a synagogue. Later that afternoon, authorities believe the same man hit the Transfiguration Church on Hooper Street and made off with another $250 and more office supplies.

