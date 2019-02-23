Police looking for man who rubbed against woman, teen on MTA bus in Brooklyn

Police are searching for the suspect who allegedly rubbed against a woman and a teenager on an MTA bus in Brooklyn.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The incident was reported Jan. 10 on a B44 Select bus traveling southbound on Nostrand Avenue at Church Street around 4 p.m.

Authorities released a photo of the suspect Saturday morning that they say rubbed his groin against a 13-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman.

The suspect exited the bus and ran away after the reported incident.

He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, a black hat, headphones and was carrying two bags.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

