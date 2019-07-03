Suspect fleeing burglary in Old Bridge killed in crash, police say

By Eyewitness News
OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey say a man was killed in a car accident Tuesday morning as he was fleeing the scene of a burglary.

Officials say Dwayne Melvin, 47, was speeding away on Route 516 from an attempted burglary in Old Bridge when he crashed head-on into an oncoming truck.

Melvin was airlifted to Robert Wood Johnson University where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The driver of the truck and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

