Police: Man gropes 16-year-old girl in Midtown Manhattan subway station

Police said the girl was on the staircase inside the West 44 street and 8th Avenue subway station in Midtown Manhattan around 2:40 p.m. Monday when a man approached her and grabbed her buttocks.
The man fled on foot.
Police said the attacker was wearing a two-tone coat, a lavender shirt, tan pants, glasses, bald, and was observed carrying a black bag.
🚨WANTED🚨 for A FORCIBLE TOUCHING on the staircase inside the 44th Street & 8th Avenue Subway Station. #Midtown #Manhattan @NYPD14pct on 10/21/19 @ 2:40 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/XNCZHc5gYY— NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 26, 2019
Police are offering a $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
