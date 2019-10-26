Police: Man gropes 16-year-old girl in Midtown Manhattan subway station

🚨WANTED🚨 for A FORCIBLE TOUCHING on the staircase inside the 44th Street & 8th Avenue Subway Station. #Midtown #Manhattan @NYPD14pct on 10/21/19 @ 2:40 PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/XNCZHc5gYY