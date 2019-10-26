Police: Man gropes 16-year-old girl in Midtown Manhattan subway station

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for the man who groped a 16-year-old girl inside a New York City subway station.

Police said the girl was on the staircase inside the West 44 street and 8th Avenue subway station in Midtown Manhattan around 2:40 p.m. Monday when a man approached her and grabbed her buttocks.

The man fled on foot.

Police said the attacker was wearing a two-tone coat, a lavender shirt, tan pants, glasses, bald, and was observed carrying a black bag.



Police are offering a $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

