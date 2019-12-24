Police: Man opens fire on officers after fleeing scene of Long Island crash

MIDDLE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on officers after a chase on Long Island Monday night.Authorities say the incident started after the driver of a Volvo crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder in Middle Country Road in Middle Island just before 8:30 p.m.When officers responded to the scene, the man reportedly jumped out of his car and ran.When the officers gave chase, authorities say he pulled out a gun and started shooting.Officers returned fire, but the man got away.Two women in the Pathfinder in the initial crash were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.----------