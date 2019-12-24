Police: Man opens fire on officers after fleeing scene of Long Island crash

MIDDLE ISLAND, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire on officers after a chase on Long Island Monday night.

Authorities say the incident started after the driver of a Volvo crashed into a Nissan Pathfinder in Middle Country Road in Middle Island just before 8:30 p.m.

When officers responded to the scene, the man reportedly jumped out of his car and ran.

When the officers gave chase, authorities say he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Officers returned fire, but the man got away.

Two women in the Pathfinder in the initial crash were transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middle islandsuffolk countypolice shootingshootingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
Man, woman wanted for attacking man over parking spot
Video: Pregnant woman robbed in Bronx elevator
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild for Christmas Eve
2 hurt in Manhattan high-rise fire that started in kitchen
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Woman rescued after fainting onto Manhattan subway tracks
Show More
Falling catfish shatters NC woman's windshield
Idaho siblings missing since September believed to be in 'serious danger'
Mail sent through Wisconsin town so it can come from 'Rudolph'
Last-minute shoppers hit stores on Christmas Eve
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
More TOP STORIES News