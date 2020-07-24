39-year-old man shot in the face in Brooklyn has died: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 39-year-old man who was shot in the face in Brooklyn Friday evening has died, police say.According to officials, the shooting happened in front of a church on President Street in Crown Heights just after 5 p.m.Police say the 39-year-old victim was shot in the face following a dispute.The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.----------