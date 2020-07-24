39-year-old man shot in the face in Brooklyn has died: Police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 39-year-old man who was shot in the face in Brooklyn Friday evening has died, police say.
According to officials, the shooting happened in front of a church on President Street in Crown Heights just after 5 p.m.
Police say the 39-year-old victim was shot in the face following a dispute.
The victim was transported to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
So far there are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
