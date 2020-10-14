Man dead after shot twice in head while sitting in car in Brooklyn: Police

By Eyewitness News
EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his car in Brooklyn.

According to officials, a male victim was shot twice in the head Tuesday while sitting in his car on Bushwick Avenue.

Police say the victim attempted to step out of the car and stumbled.

He was taken to Woodhull Hospital in critical condition.

Officials say the victim was pronounced dead.

