Police: Man walked into precinct, said he murdered girlfriend in Bronx apartment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a man walked into their precinct in the Bronx and confessed to killing his girlfriend.Authorities say 23-year-old Angel Esteban Feliz-Rodriguez walked into the 48th Precinct Wednesday night and told police he had strangled her.He gave police the address and the keys to an apartment on Nelson Avenue in the Morris Heights section.Once inside, officers found 21-year-old Indira Rameriz-Rivera unconscious and unresponsive in the bathroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.The New York City Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.Feliz-Rodriguez is now facing charges of murder and manslaughter.----------