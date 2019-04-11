Police: Man walked into precinct, said he murdered girlfriend in Bronx apartment

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a man walked into their precinct in the Bronx and confessed to killing his girlfriend.

Authorities say 23-year-old Angel Esteban Feliz-Rodriguez walked into the 48th Precinct Wednesday night and told police he had strangled her.

He gave police the address and the keys to an apartment on Nelson Avenue in the Morris Heights section.

Once inside, officers found 21-year-old Indira Rameriz-Rivera unconscious and unresponsive in the bathroom. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death.

Feliz-Rodriguez is now facing charges of murder and manslaughter.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morris heightsbronxnew york citymurderstranglingwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News