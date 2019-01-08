Police: Missing Georgia family possibly in Brooklyn

A search is underway for a missing family from Georgia.

A desperate search is underway for a mother and her two children who went missing in Georgia and could now possibly be in New York.

Authorities say 16-year-old Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her children, 2-year-old Kensharri Randall-Edwards and 1-year-old Shariah Randall-Edwards, could possibly be in Brooklyn.

The two children are both believed to be with their mother.

They were last seen on December 22.

The family was reportedly in the care of a foster family when they disappeared.

