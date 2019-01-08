NEW YORK (WABC) --A desperate search is underway for a mother and her two children who went missing in Georgia and could now possibly be in New York.
Authorities say 16-year-old Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her children, 2-year-old Kensharri Randall-Edwards and 1-year-old Shariah Randall-Edwards, could possibly be in Brooklyn.
The two children are both believed to be with their mother.
They were last seen on December 22.
The family was reportedly in the care of a foster family when they disappeared.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*