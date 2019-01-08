A desperate search is underway for a mother and her two children who went missing in Georgia and could now possibly be in New York.Authorities say 16-year-old Kenyah Randall-Edwards and her children, 2-year-old Kensharri Randall-Edwards and 1-year-old Shariah Randall-Edwards, could possibly be in Brooklyn.The two children are both believed to be with their mother.They were last seen on December 22.The family was reportedly in the care of a foster family when they disappeared.----------