Police officer hurt when driver pulls away following dispute in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
KINGSBRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- Police say a patrol officer was hurt when a motorist drove away as he was being questioned following a dispute in the Bronx early Saturday.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Verveleen Place in the Kingsbridge section.

Police were responding to a dispute on the street between the driver and some pedestrians.

According to the NYPD, when the officers tried to remove the driver from the vehicle, he pulled away and one officer went to the ground, suffering a minor injury.

The motorist, 24-year-old Julian Estrella, was arrested.

Police say he has a lengthy criminal history and has been charged with assault of a police officer, assault with a motor vehicle, use of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and multiple motor vehicle infractions.

The officer was treated and released at an area hospital.

