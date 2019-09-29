Police officer, suspect shot in the Bronx, officials report

EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) -- A police officer and a suspect were shot in the Bronx early Sunday morning, officials say.The shooting occurred in front of 1129 East 229th Street near Laconia Avenue in Edenwald just after 12:30 a.m., officials report.The officer went to Jacobi Hospital, and the suspect went to another hospital. Their conditions are unknown.Numerous streets are closed in the area.The shooting took place near the Edenwald Houses.----------