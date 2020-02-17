Westchester officer charged with sex abuse, stalking, burglary while on duty

PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- A police officer is under arrest, charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a woman while supposedly investigating a theft in Westchester County.Peekskill Officer Michael Agovino was charged over the weekend after an investigation and audio recording supported the allegations made by the 33-year-old victim.Authorities say all crimes were committed against the same learning-disabled woman between July 9 and January 22.According to a criminal complaint, Agovino, 33, first contacted the woman in July to say he was investigating whether she had stolen money, which she denied. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino says there is no evidence she committed the crime.After initially meeting the woman in a public place, Agovino told her to take him to her home so he could look for stolen money, then instructed her to strip once they were in her apartment, according to the complaint."Fearful of his authority, the fact that he was armed and that he might hurt her," she removed her clothes, and he groped her breasts, the complaint said.According to the complaint, Agovino went into the woman's apartment on several occasions and threatened to arrest her unless she complied with his demands.When he showed up Jan. 22 and again subjected her again to unwanted sexual contact, she secretly recorded the encounter, according to authorities.Agovinio is also charged with burglary."The Peekskill Police Department is, you know, I never had any problems with them," Peekskill resident Sharon Grant said. "You know, but there is always one in every bunch."On Facebook, Peekskill Mayor Andre Rainey said the incident is an embarrassment to the police department and the entire city.Agovino has been placed on administrative leave."I consider this a bad apple," Peekskill resident Adia Perez said. "I don't consider the police department is all corrupted."(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------