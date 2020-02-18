Peekskill officer charged with sex abuse, stalking, burglary appears in court

PEEKSKILL, New York (WABC) -- A police officer in Westchester County charged with sexual abuse faced a judge in court Tuesday for the first time.Peekskill Officer Michael Agovino, 33, is charged with stalking and sexually abusing a learning-disabled woman he was investigating.Agovino, a 10-year veteran of the police force, was charged over the weekend after an investigation and audio recording supported the allegations made by the 33-year-old victim.Authorities say all crimes were committed against the same learning-disabled woman between July 9 and January 22.According to a criminal complaint, Agovino, first contacted the woman in July to say he was investigating whether she had stolen money, which she denied. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino says there is no evidence she committed the crime.After initially meeting the woman in a public place, Agovino told her to take him to her home so he could look for stolen money, then instructed her to strip once they were in her apartment, according to the complaint."Fearful of his authority, the fact that he was armed and that he might hurt her," she removed her clothes, and he groped her breasts, the complaint said.According to the complaint, Agovino went into the woman's apartment on several occasions and threatened to arrest her unless she complied with his demands.When he showed up Jan. 22 and again subjected her again to unwanted sexual contact, she secretly recorded the encounter, according to authorities.Agovino is also charged with burglary. He is now out on $50,000 bond.In court, the victim's sister spoke out on Tuesday."No means no, means no, means no. That's my sister. No means no, regardless, no means no. He should not walk out. He should not be out free, that's all I have to say," she said.Agovino is due back in court on March 12.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------