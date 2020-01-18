Police search for 2 people after shots fired in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Gunfire rang out in broad daylight in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of cops responded to the scene in front of a TD Bank at 42nd Street and 9th Ave just after 1 p.m.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old got into a fight with an unknown person.

A second person then fired one shot at the teenager.

Police say they are looking for 31-year-old Eric Raheem and an unidentified woman.

She was described as 5'5" to 5'7" tall, heavy build, wearing a dark blue hooded bubble jacket, blue sweatpants, black or grey boots and armed with a silver firearm.

The 18-year-old was not seriously injured.

