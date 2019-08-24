Police pursuit ends with deadly crash in New Jersey

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A police chase in New Jersey that crossed county lines ended in a deadly car crash early Saturday morning.

Officials said it started with a police pursuit in Hillsdale, Bergen County, and ended in Newark at the intersection of Bragaw Avenue and Aldine Street around 3:00 a.m.

That's where a grey sedan crashed into a black Mustang, sending it into a pole. Images from the scene show the severely damaged vehicles. Police at the scene had placed a white sheet over the Mustang, indicating a fatality.
Police have not confirmed how many people died nor the victim's or victims' identities.

Stanley Okeke, who was near the scene of the crash, said he saw someone being taken into police custody, although this has not been confirmed by police.

"The ambulance and the fire service everybody, the police department. They were all here and it was really crazy out here," he said.

An investigation is ongoing.

