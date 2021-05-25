Police reform comes to Paterson, NJ 1 year after murder of George Floyd

The mayor of Paterson, Andre Sayegh, signs an executive order today making a police officer's Use of Force record a key factor in determining whether they are eligible for promotion.
The order also establishes the Mayor's Task Force on De-Escalation and Police Practices.
The signing ceremony is taking place at Paterson City Hall at noon.
"It is a way to honor the memory of George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his killing," Sayegh said ahead of the signing.
Harry Pozycki, founder and chairman of the advocacy group The Citizens Campaign was slated to be on hand, along with the mayor, Paterson Civic Trustee David Lowe and other officials.
