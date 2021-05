Police reform comes to Paterson, NJ 1 year after murder of George Floyd

EMBED >More News Videos The family of a 24-year-old woman who died after falling from a rooftop during a party in the East Village this weekend is speaking out about their loved one.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- As communities across the nation mark one year since the murder of George Floyd while in police custody in Minnesota, one city in New Jersey is putting words into action.The mayor of Paterson, Andre Sayegh, signs an executive order today making a police officer's Use of Force record a key factor in determining whether they are eligible for promotion.The order also establishes the Mayor's Task Force on De-Escalation and Police Practices.The signing ceremony is taking place at Paterson City Hall at noon."It is a way to honor the memory of George Floyd on the one-year anniversary of his killing," Sayegh said ahead of the signing.Harry Pozycki, founder and chairman of the advocacy group The Citizens Campaign was slated to be on hand, along with the mayor, Paterson Civic Trustee David Lowe and other officials.