ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are looking for the person caught on camera trying to steal from a church.The robbery happened in April at the Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Astoria.The NYPD says the person tried to remove money from the donation box, but was not able to get into it and left without taking anything.