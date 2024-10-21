Police: Man stabbed in Hell's Kitchen cellphone robbery

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are trying to find the thief who carried out a violent cellphone robbery in Manhattan.

The 43-year-old victim was stabbed on Sunday just after 4:30 p.m. at 57th Street and 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

The robber, dressed in all black, ran away with the victim's phone.

Police say the victim is stable and expected to be okay.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.