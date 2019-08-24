Armed robber holds gas station cashier at gunpoint in Yaphank, Suffolk County

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a gas station in Suffolk County, Long Island Friday night.
Officials said the armed robbery took place at a Shell gas station in Yaphank around 11 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pointing a gun at the cashier while demanding money. Police believe the suspect may be linked to other crimes in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police will reward $5,000 to anyone with information.
