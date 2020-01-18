Police search for 2 people after shots fired in Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Gunfire rang out in broad daylight in the Hell's Kitchen section of Manhattan on Friday afternoon.

Dozens of cops responded to the scene in front of a TD Bank at 42nd Street and 9th Ave just after 1 p.m.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old got into a fight with an unknown person.

A second person then fired one shot at the teenager.

Police say they are looking for 31-year-old Eric Raheem and an unidentified woman.

She was described as 5'5" to 5'7" tall, heavy build, wearing a dark blue hooded bubble jacket, blue sweatpants, black or grey boots and armed with a silver firearm.

The 18-year-old was not seriously injured.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citynypdshots fired
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to expect from today's winter storm
What to know if you have to travel during Saturday winter storm
One person killed in apparent road rage on Route 80 in NJ
Police offer $10K reward for info in 2010 murder of Queens woman
Man arrested in senior scam on Long Island
Women's marches to be held Saturday
Close call when a man falls on subway tracks
Show More
62-year-old recovering from violent, unprovoked subway attack
JFK, 2 other airports screen passengers from China for new illness
Bronx concert held to benefit Puerto Rico earthquake victims
3 alleged neo-Nazis arrested amid fears of violence at gun rally
$66M painting stolen 23 years ago found inside gallery's walls
More TOP STORIES News