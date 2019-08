Police search for dog stolen from Belmont, the Bronx

🚨WANTED🚨for a PETIT LARCENY of a dog in the vicinity of 4462 Park Ave. #belmontbronx #bronx @NYPD48pct on 07/28/19 @ 12:54PM 💰Reward up to $2500👓Seen him? Know who he is?☎️Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us!📞Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #YourCityYourCall @RitchieTorres @NYSenatorRivera pic.twitter.com/bP9WncrGvN — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) August 3, 2019

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they want to question about a stolen dog in the Bronx.Investigators said the owner left his dog tied to a tree near Park Avenue and East 182nd Street in Belmont around 12:55 p.m. July 28.Shortly afterward, someone grabbed his leash and walked away.Police released video of a man walking away with the dog.He was described as a Hispanic man with short black hair who was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it, blue jeans, and black shoes.Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.----------