Police search for dog stolen from Belmont, the Bronx

BELMONT, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man they want to question about a stolen dog in the Bronx.

Investigators said the owner left his dog tied to a tree near Park Avenue and East 182nd Street in Belmont around 12:55 p.m. July 28.

Shortly afterward, someone grabbed his leash and walked away.

Police released video of a man walking away with the dog.



He was described as a Hispanic man with short black hair who was last seen wearing a grey shirt with a Puerto Rican flag on it, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

