Police search for suspect in fatal Baychester, Bronx bodega shooting

The 46-year-old man was shot on East Gun Hill Road in the Baychester section.

BAYCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) --
A man was shot and ran to a Bronx bodega for help, where he collapsed and later died.

The 46-year-old man was shot on East Gun Hill Road in the Baychester section at around 11:45 p.m. Monday night.

The bodega's owner reviewed the surveillance video and said he saw a man with a gun hitting a man on a motorcycle with his car.

"After that the guy on the motorcycle runs into the store, he follows him with the gun and shoots a couple shots. One shot goes through his stomach, the second shot they miss him," said Ali, the bodega owner.

After the shooting, the owner said it oddly appeared like the victim and gunman were talking to each other "like nothing happened."

The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Investigators say the men had been seen having a disagreement outside the deli about an hour before the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

