Police are searching for a man wanted in the stabbing a taxi driver in the Bronx.Authorities say the driver picked him up at 5 a.m. Sunday near East 149th Street and Southern Boulevard.The two got into an argument when the driver brought him to 997 Kelly Street.The suspect pulled out a pocket knife stabbed the driver in his stomach, then ran out of the car.EMS rushed the driver to the hospital, he is expected to survive.