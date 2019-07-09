Police search for suspects in string of Queens knifepoint robberies

QUEENS (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspect or suspects in a string of knifepoint robberies in Queens.There've been at least five robberies of various stores throughout the borough with a man brandishing a knife demanding money from store employees.Fortunately, there have been no injuries.In most cases, the robber got away with a few hundred dollars.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------