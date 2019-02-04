Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed an employee at a car wash in the Bronx on Sunday morning.The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. at the car wash in the 1400 block of Westchester Avenue.Authorities say a 54-year-old male employee was approached by the suspect who displayed a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen in an unprovoked attack.The victim was taken to Jacobi hospital in stable condition.The suspect ran away westbound on Westchester Avenue. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s and was last seen wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).----------