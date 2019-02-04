Police searching for man who stabbed 54-year-old car wash employee in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed an employee at a car wash in the Bronx on Sunday morning.

The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. at the car wash in the 1400 block of Westchester Avenue.

Authorities say a 54-year-old male employee was approached by the suspect who displayed a knife and stabbed him in the abdomen in an unprovoked attack.

The victim was taken to Jacobi hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran away westbound on Westchester Avenue. He is described as a Hispanic male in his 20s to 30s and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingcrimeworker stabbedSoundviewBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bronx police-involved shooting leaves suspect, officer injured
1 in custody, 1 sought in fatal subway platform shooting
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
24-year-old man shot while driving on Long Island highway
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit-and-run
Show More
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk
LIVE: Murphy signs NJ's minimum wage hike into law
Handcuffed drug suspect who escaped police recaptured
More News