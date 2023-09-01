Robert Williams, man charged in 2020 police ambush shootings in NYC, pleads guilty

LONGWOOD, The Bronx (WABC) -- The man charged in the ambush shootings of two police officers in 2020 pleaded guilty to charges that include attempted murder and assault.

The suspect, Robert Williams, 49, waived his right to trial on Thursday and pleaded guilty to shooting and injuring two police officers in the Bronx back in February 2020.

Williams first approached two officers sitting in a van on Simpson Street on the night of Feb. 8, 2020. Authorities say he briefly engaged in conversation with the officers before opening fire, striking Officer Paul Stroffolino in the chin and neck.

The next morning following that incident, authorities say Williams opened fire shot inside the 41st Precinct, hitting Lt. Jose Gautreaux in the arm. He then went inside and fired more shots before he was taken into custody.

Both Stroffolino and Gautreaux survived their injuries.

The judge tentatively agreed to a prison sentence of 23 years to life when Williams is formally sentenced later this month.

PBA President Patrick Hendry said in a statement, "This hate-filled individual was on a mission to kill cops. It's only through the grace of God and the skill of our police officers that he did not succeed. He must never set foot outside of prison walls again."

