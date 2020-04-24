Man shot, killed by police in Paterson, New Jersey

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after police fatally shot a man in Paterson on Thursday afternoon.

The incident was reported on Godwin Avenue around 4 p.m.

The Attorney General's Office said it is investigating after a male civilian was fatally shot by police.

Few other details were released.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countypolice involved shootingfatal shootingpolice shootinginvestigation
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19, department says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
1 in 5 NYC residents tested for antibodies is positive, Cuomo says
Giants select Andrew Thomas with 4th pick in NFL Draft
NY town celebrates woman's 106th birthday with drive-by parade
White House shifts from raising alarms to reopening country
NY coronavirus death toll slows, hospitalizations flat
Show More
NY investigating nursing home compliance with virus rules
Bike company donates e-bikes and masks to NYC hospital
NY and NJ lead nation in coronavirus deaths at VA hospitals
Somber Congress delivers nearly $500B more in virus aid
101-year-old woman survives COVID-19 on Long Island
More TOP STORIES News