Police shooting under investigation in Queens

Anthony Carlo is live at the scene with the breaking details.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving police officers in Queens on Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot outside an apartment building on 31-31 54th Street just after 11 a.m.

That person's condition is not yet known.

When officers arrived, the suspect in that shooting fled into the apartment building.

As police responded, the suspect fired shots, apparently out of the window into the air.

Officers then fired, and the gunman retreated into the building. He was not believed to have been struck.

Police are surrounding the building as they try to talk him out safely.

Few other details were released.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.