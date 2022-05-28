1 person shot when police officers open fire during traffic stop in Brooklyn

One person was shot when police officers opened fire during a traffic stop in Brooklyn early Saturday.The shooting happened just after 4:15 a.m. near Vandervoort and Meeker Avenues in the East Williamsburg section near the entrance to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.Police said officers were attempting to pull over two vehicles when one of the vehicles fled and that's when one of the officers discharged his weapon.One person in the fleeing vehicle whas shot and taken to the hospital.Two officers also reportedly suffered minor injuries.Investigators are looking into if one of them was hit by a car or possibly dragged.----------