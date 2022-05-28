1 person shot when police officers open fire during traffic stop in Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

1 person shot when officers open fire during traffic stop in Brooklyn

One person was shot when police officers opened fire during a traffic stop in Brooklyn early Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 4:15 a.m. near Vandervoort and Meeker Avenues in the East Williamsburg section near the entrance to the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway.


Police said officers were attempting to pull over two vehicles when one of the vehicles fled and that's when one of the officers discharged his weapon.

One person in the fleeing vehicle whas shot and taken to the hospital.

Two officers also reportedly suffered minor injuries.


Investigators are looking into if one of them was hit by a car or possibly dragged.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east williamsburgbrooklynnew york citypolice involved shootingpolice shooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Official admits police made 'wrong decision' in TX shooting
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
16-year-old arrested after social media threat to shoot up NY school
Former Uvalde school teacher grieves for her mentor, students killed
Bank employees help kidnapped woman after she asks for loan
Summit on missing women and girls of color held in the Bronx
Show More
Bethpage Air Show cancels practice session
2 Long Island beaches close due to high bacteria levels
NYC officials, businesses hoping for post-pandemic summer of tourism
Jersey Shore, businesses prep for busy Memorial Day weekend
NYC beaches officially open to swimmers this Memorial Day weekend
More TOP STORIES News