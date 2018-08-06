Police sources: Body found in search for missing Bronx mom

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABC) --Even though there has been no confirmation that this is indeed the body of Vianela Tavera, it's not the news her family was hoping for.
Police say Vianela Tavera, a mother of five, had not been in contact with her family since July 28th.
Police found her vehicle in Virginia, and found a man she knew inside.
Luis E. Negron-Martinez, 38, was arrested.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube