Police sources: Body found in search for missing Bronx mom

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has the latest developments.

Eyewitness News
PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WABC) --
Even though there has been no confirmation that this is indeed the body of Vianela Tavera, it's not the news her family was hoping for.

Police say Vianela Tavera, a mother of five, had not been in contact with her family since July 28th.

Police found her vehicle in Virginia, and found a man she knew inside.

Luis E. Negron-Martinez, 38, was arrested.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 people hit on LIRR tracks creating service suspensions
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
Body found in Philly in search for missing Bronx mother
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man jumps out of UWS restaurant freezer, attacks employees
Family of 'Junior' may have been victims of fundraising scam
Trump appears to change story on Russian lawyer meeting
1 killed in Queens motorcycle accident involving pedestrians
Show More
Man charged with killing co-worker after dispute at gas station
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico rescued
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
More News