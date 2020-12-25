Society

Boy has priceless reaction to surprise Christmas gift from New Jersey police

ENGLISHTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A young boy got a Christmas surprise from police officers in New Jersey who delivered a new bike.

A video uploaded to Facebook by the department shows officers leading the boy to his new bicycle.

"A bike!" the boy yells. "Oh my gosh, thank you!"

"Today the Englishtown Police Department distributed Christmas gifts to needy families in our community," the department wrote on Facebook. "Although a lot of pictures and videos were taken today, this video stands out as the best reaction of the day!"

