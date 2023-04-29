A man is accused of making anti-Asian remarks and spitting on a staffer on the Upper West Side section of Manhattan.

Man accused of anti-Asian remarks, spitting on victim on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, New York -- Police are searching for a man accused of making anti-Asian remarks and spitting at a staff member of the New York City Councilwoman Gale Brewer.

The NYPD released an image of the suspect.

Authorities say the incident took place on March 14 around 1:05 p.m. outside Councilwoman Brewer's office on Columbus Avenue.

They say the individual engaged in a dispute with the 23-year-old female staffer.

The suspect is said to have then made an anti-Asian remark and spat at the victim before fleeing southbound on Columbus Avenue.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

The suspect was last seen wearing a facemask, dark colored jacket, dark colored pants, and white sneakers. He was also last seen carrying a bright colored book bag and a brown paper bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

