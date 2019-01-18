Police: Suspect arrested in subway sexual assault attempted to rape second woman

Police arrested a man who they say pulled down a woman's underwear and sexually assaulted her on a Brooklyn subway train early Thursday.Daniel Jean-Pierre, 37, was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to rape another woman just after 11 a.m.In Thursday's incident, the suspect tried to kiss the 27-year-old woman immediately after she boarded the northbound 4 train at Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, officials say.The victim then reportedly tried to push the suspect away, but he grabbed onto her and a struggle ensued, and the 27-year-old fell down to the floor of the train. When she got up, police say the suspect pulled her pants down, and sexually assaulted her.The suspect then held down both of the victim's arms and removed $47 in cash from her cellphone wallet case, as well as a pair of earphones. When the train arrived at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station, the man fled the train and jumped onto the track area and ran off.The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.Police say Jean-Pierre also attempted to rape a 35-year-old woman as she walked to the Franklin Avenue train station in Crown Heights just after 11 a.m.He is accused of grabbing her from behind and putting his hands over her mouth. Police say he attempted to rape her before she managed to bite his hand and fight him off.Pierre is facing charges of attempted rape, robbery, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, forcible touching, petit larceny and assault.Authorities say he will face additional charges.----------