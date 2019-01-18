Police: Suspect arrested in subway sexual assault attempted to rape second woman

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments.

By
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police arrested a man who they say pulled down a woman's underwear and sexually assaulted her on a Brooklyn subway train early Thursday.

Daniel Jean-Pierre, 37, was arrested Friday after he allegedly tried to rape another woman just after 11 a.m.

In Thursday's incident, the suspect tried to kiss the 27-year-old woman immediately after she boarded the northbound 4 train at Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights, officials say.

The victim then reportedly tried to push the suspect away, but he grabbed onto her and a struggle ensued, and the 27-year-old fell down to the floor of the train. When she got up, police say the suspect pulled her pants down, and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect then held down both of the victim's arms and removed $47 in cash from her cellphone wallet case, as well as a pair of earphones. When the train arrived at the Atlantic Avenue/Barclays Center station, the man fled the train and jumped onto the track area and ran off.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

Police say Jean-Pierre also attempted to rape a 35-year-old woman as she walked to the Franklin Avenue train station in Crown Heights just after 11 a.m.

He is accused of grabbing her from behind and putting his hands over her mouth. Police say he attempted to rape her before she managed to bite his hand and fight him off.

Pierre is facing charges of attempted rape, robbery, criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, forcible touching, petit larceny and assault.

Authorities say he will face additional charges.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sex assaultassaultsubway crimeCrown HeightsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warnings, watches this weekend
12-year-old boy's death inspires NY boating safety bill
Suspect in fatal hit and run at LI gas station surrenders
Man on vacation finds hidden cameras in his Airbnb
NJ resident gets rabies treatment after raccoon bite
Boy dies after naptime at New Jersey preschool
Mueller disputes BuzzFeed report that Trump directed lawyer to lie
Royal Caribbean bans man who jumped from cruise ship
Show More
Woman returned $8K that fell from the sky to limo crash widow
State of emergency, travel restriction in NJ ahead of storm
New York City snow preps: City plans for worst-case scenario
Trump to make announcement Saturday on shutdown
2nd person dies after NYC restaurant hammer attack
More News