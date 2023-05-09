  • Watch Now
Police searching for suspect who escaped custody in Brooklyn Heights

By WABC logo
Tuesday, May 9, 2023 1:45AM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police are searching for a suspect who escaped police custody in Brooklyn on Monday.

The incident took place is said to have taken place around 6pm at Kings County Criminal Court, located at 120 Schermerhorn Street.

According to authorities, the suspect is a 21-year-old male and was last seen wearing a black bubble jacket, a multi-colored striped shirt and black sneakers.

Police did not disclose the reason why the man was in custody.

