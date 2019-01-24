Suspect lures boy, 11, exposes himself in Norwood, Bronx, police say

NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are on the hunt for a man who they say lured a little boy and exposed himself to the child in the Bronx.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Norwood section.

Investigators say the man lured an 11-year-old boy inside an apartment building near East Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue.

The man encountered this little boy, who was apparently alone, and convinced him to get off the elevator on a different floor.

That's where police say the man exposed himself to the child.



Investigators have released a clear surveillance photo taken from the elevator. It shows the man they are looking for. He is wearing glasses and a hooded sweatshirt.

Police want to track him down before something like this - or something worse - happens again. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

