Police: Suspects followed man, slashed him in forehead at Manhattan subway turnstile

By Eyewitness News
EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects in a violent subway slashing in Manhattan

Two men followed a 64-year-old man into the Lexington Ave-59th Street Station around 5 a.m. Sunday.



The men followed him to the turnstile, where they demanded money.

One of the suspects slashed the victim's forehead with a razor. The attackers then ran off.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

