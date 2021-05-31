Police: Suspects followed man, slashed him in forehead at Manhattan subway turnstile

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10714711" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the second time in a week, a woman has fallen to her death from a Manhattan rooftop.

EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the suspects in a violent subway slashing in ManhattanTwo men followed a 64-year-old man into the Lexington Ave-59th Street Station around 5 a.m. Sunday.The men followed him to the turnstile, where they demanded money.One of the suspects slashed the victim's forehead with a razor. The attackers then ran off.Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.----------