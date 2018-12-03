Police: Thieves in CT steal hundreds of donated toys designated for needy children

Police in Bridgeport are on the hunt for some Christmas Grinches

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police in Bridgeport are on the hunt for some Christmas Grinches.

Earlier Saturday morning a pair of thieves broke into two storage pods in a parking lot outside the Greater Bridgeport Christian Fellowship Church on Boston Avenue.

The heartless thieves, captured on security camera video , stole hundreds of donated toys designated as gifts for needy children. Church leaders say they had collected roughly $8000 worth of gifts.

As police continue their search for the suspect, toy drive organizers hope kind-hearted contributors will step forward with additional gifts for the kids.

