Woman sexually assaulted walking to Manhattan apartment; police searching for suspect

Police say the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. between West Fourth Street and West 12th Street in the West Village.
They say a 36-year-old woman was walking westbound on 12th Street towards her apartment when a male suspect grabbed her from behind.
According to officials, the suspect groped her over her clothing and then threw her to the ground.
He then attempted to grope her again but the victim fought him off.
She suffered scratches to her face and legs but refused medical attention.
Police are classifying the incident as sex abuse.
The suspect fled eastbound on West 12th Street.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
