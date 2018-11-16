POLITICS

Stacey Abrams says she can't win Georgia governor race, will sue for 'gross mismanagement' of elections

EMBED </>More Videos

Georgia's Brian Kemp big in small towns; Stacey Abrams awaits metro votes (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA --
Democrat Stacey Abrams says she can't win the Georgia governor's race, effectively ending her challenge to Republican Brian Kemp.

Her speech Friday effectively puts a stop to the contest. The final result had been in doubt for 10 days after the election.

Abrams says she'll file a federal lawsuit to challenge 'gross mismanagement' of Georgia elections.

Abrams made her announcement just after 5 p.m. That was the earliest state officials could certify the results after a court-ordered review of absentee, provisional and other uncounted ballots. Abrams' campaign had contended there were potentially enough uncounted votes to force a runoff.

Abrams had hoped to become the first black governor of the Deep South state and the first black female governor of any state.

Kemp is Georgia's former secretary of state. He was backed by President Donald Trump.

Abrams stressed as she spoke: "This is not a speech of concession."

A spokesman for the Kemp campaign didn't answer his phone and didn't immediately respond to a text message seeking comment after Abrams' speech.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvote 20182018-electionmidterm electionsu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Mayor de Blasio fires embattled commissioner of investigations
Judge: White House must reinstate Jim Acosta's press pass
LI official accused taking bribe for police chief promotion
Saudi prosecutor seeks death penalty in journalist's murder
More Politics
Top Stories
New York City snowstorm response: What happened?
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
Camel spotted in snowstorm along highway
Snow strands NYC teachers, who turn classrooms into bedrooms
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across NY area
Special needs students stuck on school bus for 8 hours
21 civilians, 5 firefighters hurt when firetruck, MTA bus collide
Gov. Murphy responds to criticism over NJ storm response
Show More
Mayor de Blasio fires embattled commissioner of investigations
Watch deputies bust drivers blowing past stopped school bus
Man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
91,000 pounds of turkey recalled over salmonella concerns
Woman killed, 9 hurt in NYC apartment building fire
More News