vote 2020

Election 2020: Arrests made as tensions escalate for 2nd night in NYC

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After dozens of people were arrested in Manhattan late Wednesday night, a peaceful protest has turned ugly for the second night in a row.

A peaceful rally was held outside of the Stonewall Inn earlier Thursday, but after the crowd dispersed, some came back and the situation escalated.

Small protests are also taking place around the Lower East Side. The NYPD made six arrests on Lafayette and Broome Street while officers made at least a dozen arrests on Broadway and Bond Street.

The arrests come after a busy night for police Wednesday into Thursday.

On Wednesday, a group marched down 5th Avenue in support of Count Every Vote. After that rally dispersed, there were reports of unrest, garbage set on fire and clashing with police.

Police say they arrested at least 50 people. Sources tell ABC News they were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and obstruction government administration.

EMBED More News Videos

At least 20 arrests were made Wednesday night as individuals set fires and clashed with police in NYC.



The NYPD also confiscated weapons on Wednesday night, including M80 fireworks, a Taser that said "police" on it, as well as knives.



Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the protests Thursday morning.

"We certainly have seen some of that earlier in the year. Last night we saw relatively few people out. Certainly nowhere near what was projected that was raising concern. I think we can safely say the vast vast majority of people simply want to see the election results counted fairly, they want to know the result as soon as possible and then we are in a position to move forward," he said. "I do not see a particular problem like you described. Clearly, what most overwhelming number of New Yorkers want is just a peaceful approach to this election dynamic, and the ability to move forward and move on."

RELATED | NYC businesses board up amid fears of civil unrest

"One thing that every American should agree on is that when you cast a ballot, when you vote in this country, it should count. It should be heard. We should all be able to agree on that, Democrat or Republican. And when you win, you win. And when you lose, you lose. You have to go back to the battle of ideas and try to win more votes next time," a protester said.

As uncertainty around the election result continues, police anticipate so might the protests.

RELATED | Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory
EMBED More News Videos

Paths to victory: How President Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden could win the presidential election as of Wednesday morning.


Watch Live Election coverage here on abc7NY.com and on our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV!

2020 VOTE RESOURCES

League of Women Voters of the City of New York
Board of Elections in New York City
NY VoterPoll Site Search
2020 VOTE COVERAGE
The Countdown
Eyewitness News Elections Coverage
ABC News Elections Coverage
FiveThiryEight.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmanhattannew york citymidtown eastdonald trumpprotestnypdabc7ny instagramfirevote 2020electionselectionviolencerallyvice president joe biden
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Arrests made after fires set, clashes with police in NYC
VOTE 2020
Live 2020 election results in battleground states still up for grabs
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
With ballot counting winding down, Trump team pushes election legal fights
Republicans hold leads in races on Long Island
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory | LIVE
The Countdown: Biden urges patience, Trump pursues legal options
With ballot counting winding down, Trump team pushes election legal fights
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
Biden holds slim lead over Trump in Nevada
AZ 2020 live presidential election results
Show More
New advisory urges CT residents to stay home between 10 pm and 5 am
Denmark to cull up to 17 million mink to stop mutated coronavirus
Officials crack down on COVID violators in Paterson
Video: Pair of thieves break in through ceiling of NYC pharmacy
Yonkers unveils anti-gang initiative amid spike in violence
More TOP STORIES News