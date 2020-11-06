Election 2020: Arrests made as tensions escalate for 2nd night in NYC

A peaceful rally was held outside of the Stonewall Inn earlier Thursday, but after the crowd dispersed, some came back and the situation escalated.
Small protests are also taking place around the Lower East Side. The NYPD made six arrests on Lafayette and Broome Street while officers made at least a dozen arrests on Broadway and Bond Street.
The arrests come after a busy night for police Wednesday into Thursday.
On Wednesday, a group marched down 5th Avenue in support of Count Every Vote. After that rally dispersed, there were reports of unrest, garbage set on fire and clashing with police.
Police say they arrested at least 50 people. Sources tell ABC News they were charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, unlawful assembly and obstruction government administration.
The NYPD also confiscated weapons on Wednesday night, including M80 fireworks, a Taser that said "police" on it, as well as knives.
Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the protests Thursday morning.
"We certainly have seen some of that earlier in the year. Last night we saw relatively few people out. Certainly nowhere near what was projected that was raising concern. I think we can safely say the vast vast majority of people simply want to see the election results counted fairly, they want to know the result as soon as possible and then we are in a position to move forward," he said. "I do not see a particular problem like you described. Clearly, what most overwhelming number of New Yorkers want is just a peaceful approach to this election dynamic, and the ability to move forward and move on."
"One thing that every American should agree on is that when you cast a ballot, when you vote in this country, it should count. It should be heard. We should all be able to agree on that, Democrat or Republican. And when you win, you win. And when you lose, you lose. You have to go back to the battle of ideas and try to win more votes next time," a protester said.
As uncertainty around the election result continues, police anticipate so might the protests.
