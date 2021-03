President Biden declines to call for Cuomo to resign while Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer speak out on latest allegations

One of the most remarkable and telling things about the stories that are coming out is that they are SO EERILY SIMILAR. "Then he grabbed me in a kind of dance pose. ... I was like, Don’t touch me. Everybody was watching.” https://t.co/JezGEsrWKI — Jessica Bakeman (@jessicabakeman) March 12, 2021

NEW YORK (WABC) -- President Joe Biden on Sunday passed up an opportunity to join other Democrats calling for the resignation of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is under investigation after multiple allegations of sexual harassment.Asked by a reporter if Cuomo should resign, Biden responded, "I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us."Biden, who made the comments upon returning to the White House from a weekend at his home in Delaware, had not previously spoken publicly about the allegations against Cuomo. However, his comments reflect the wait-and-see position the White House has taken regarding Cuomo's future.Earlier, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke out Sunday on the sexual harassment scandal involving New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.While Schumer is calling for Cuomo's resignation, Pelosi said on "This Week" that the governor should "look inside his heart to see if he can govern effectively."Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio doubled down on his call for Cuomo to resign, saying accusations against the governor are derailing the efforts to roll out the vaccine."He just needs to resign so we can actually turn the page," the mayor said. "And look, it's an optimistic time as you started out this morning. It's an optimistic time. We got to put the past behind us well, and Andrew Cuomo can't lead us into the future, we've got the people to state ready to reopen, but we need to get him out of the way to do it."Also, The Washington Post is reporting that an adviser to Cuomo, specializing in COVID-19 vaccine rollout, reportedly called county officials to "gauge their loyalty" to governor amid sexual harassment investigation.At least one of the officials was so unsettled with their conversation with Larry Schwartz that that they filed notice of an ethics complaint with public integrity unit of the state Attorney General's office.In several statements he emailed to The Washington Post, Schwartz said that the calls he made to assess political support for Cuomo were distinct from the role he plays in the vaccine distribution effort."I did have conversations with a number of County Executives from across the State to ascertain if they were maintaining their public position that there is an ongoing investigation by the State Attorney General and that we should wait for the findings of that investigation before drawing any conclusions," the paper reports.Beth Garvey, the acting counsel to the governor, responded to the Washington Post report in a statement that denied the allegations."Larry answered our call to volunteer in March and has since then worked night and day to help New York through this pandemic, first managing surge capacity, and procuring necessary supplies for the state, setting up the contact tracing efforts, and now assisting with vaccine distribution. Any suggestion that he acted in any way unethically or in any way other than in the best interest of the New Yorkers that he selflessly served is patently false."Meanwhile, Pelosi shared her thoughts on the multiple allegations against Cuomo."People have to look inside themselves and say, and Governor Cuomo also, are they -- how effective is their leadership in leading the state under the circumstances that are there," she said. "But I do think that the women deserve to hear the results of these investigations, as does the governor."Pelosi says there is "no tolerance for sexual harassment," and hopes for results to come soon from the investigation."I said there's zero tolerance for sexual harassment, and we have taken measures in the House of Representatives -- very strong measures in the leadership of congresswoman Jackie Speier of California," Pelosi said. "What I said at the time that these revelations came forward, I said what these women have said must be treated with respect."She says the charges are "credible and serious.""I called for an investigation," Pelosi said. "I have confidence in the attorney general of New York. She has called for a -- I think expeditious investigation, and again, with all the respect in the world for what these women have come forth and said."Meanwhile, Schumer showed a different tone on Cuomo's allegations, saying on MSNBC "for the good of the state, he (Cuomo) should resign.""This is an awful crisis in New York and elsewhere, and we need sure and steady leadership," he said. "Now, I salute the brave women who came forward with serious allegations of misconduct of abuse. And there are multiple, serious, credible allegations of abuse so that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and of so many New Yorkers." Seven women have accused the governor of some form of sexual harassment or inappropriate touching.Former statehouse reporter Jessica Bakeman was the latest accuser who wrote in a New York Magazine story, saying Cuomo touched her inappropriately while posing for a photograph. She believes it was intended to make her feel uncomfortable."It's not that Cuomo spares men in his orbit from his trademark bullying and demeaning behavior," Bakeman wrote. "But the way he bullies and demeans women is different."Cuomo vehemently denies the claims, but that's not enough to sway New York lawmakers.16 out of 19 House Democrats in New York's delegation are also calling for him to step down.----------