Bronx borough president says it was wrong of Yankees to invite Trump throw first pitch

BRONX (WABC) -- There is already fallout after President Donald Trump said he has been invited to appear at a Yankees game in August.

Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. says it was wrong for the team to invite the president to throw out a first pitch.

Diaz released a statement, saying in part:

"We all deserve better than a careless Major League Baseball organization that consistently ignores the surrounding community while pandering to an unapologetic white supremacist like Donald Trump."

RELATED | President Trump welcomes Opening Day with Mariano Rivera, Little Leaguers at White House

The president said the first pitch will take place at the Aug. 15 game.

Trump said the return of sports was "a tremendous thing psychologically for our country" in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The president praised Major League Baseball for moving forward.

"I think Major League Baseball is setting an example by playing to empty stadiums. And so are other sports," Trump said, mentioning football and golf, among others. "We want to get back to normal. The key is to get back to normal."

