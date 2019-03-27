Politics

Guinness names Brooklyn Councilman Robert Cornegy world's tallest politician

Brooklyn Councilman Robert Cornegy stands 6 feet 10 inches tall.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A city councilman from Brooklyn will be honored Wednesday at City Hall for reaching new heights and being named the tallest politician in the world.

Standing at 6-foot-10, Robert Cornegy towers over the previous record holder who was a mere 6-foot-7 1/2.

For reference, Mayor Bill de Blasio is also very tall, but he is five inches shorter than Cornegy.

Cornegy applied for the Guinness Book of World records after a constituent joked he was the tallest politician ever.

Turns out, that constituent was right!

