NEW YORK (WABC) -- A city councilman from Brooklyn will be honored Wednesday at City Hall for reaching new heights and being named the tallest politician in the world.
Standing at 6-foot-10, Robert Cornegy towers over the previous record holder who was a mere 6-foot-7 1/2.
For reference, Mayor Bill de Blasio is also very tall, but he is five inches shorter than Cornegy.
Cornegy applied for the Guinness Book of World records after a constituent joked he was the tallest politician ever.
Turns out, that constituent was right!
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Guinness names Brooklyn Councilman Robert Cornegy world's tallest politician
TOP STORIES
Show More