Coronavirus News: Calls for dismissal of NYC health commissioner over NYPD comments

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's health commissioner is in hot water over remarks she reportedly made to a top cop.Dr. Oxiris Barbot is accused of telling Chief of Detectives Terence Monahan she didn't give "two rats a***s" about police officers.The exchange took place in March when Monahan asked Barbot for half a million masks for police officers.The heath department is characterizing the whole incident as a "heated exchange," saying Barbot apologized and Monohan accepted.The NYC DOH released the following statement:"Dr. Barbot and Chief Monahan have a good working relationship. During the height of COVID, while our hospitals were battling to keep patients alive, there was a heated exchange between the two where things were said out of frustration but no harm was wished on anyone. The Commissioner apologized for her contribution to the exchange, the apology was accepted and agreement was arrived between the two to ensure that respirators were delivered to members of the force. This has always been about saving the lives of our healthcare workers, police officers and every New Yorker who is fighting through this pandemic."But now there are calls for Barbot's dismissal, including from Ed Mullins, the president of the NYC Sergeants Benevolent Association."I am not surprised by such vile words coming from an appointee of Mayor de Blasio, whose disdain for law enforcement is legendary," said Mullins. "But Dr. Barbot's comments make it clear she has no personal or professional regard for the police. The primary concern of a medical professional in such an important position should be the safety of all people, and her attitude places police officers in great jeopardy and makes her unfit for the job."