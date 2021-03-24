Politics

NY Gov. Cuomo touts achievements amid calls to resign over scandals

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo touted another milestone in the race to vaccinate New Yorkers Wednesday, with 8 million doses administered statewide, this as he continues his attempts to govern amid calls for his resignation.

The governor has refused, pending the results of an investigation, saying he's got too much to get done

Cuomo responded to his many critics who claim he is distracted and that he can't possible govern effectively.

"I say it's clearly not true," he said. "Because the reality is the exact opposite."

RELATED | Amid controversies, Cuomo focusing on COVID, rebuilding
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has the latest on the sexual harassment allegations against Gov. Cuomo.


He ticked off a long list of accomplishments and goals, including a new deal on recreational marijuana and the transformation of Pier 76 -- an old tow pound -- into a beautiful park set to open June 1.

And then there's the state budget, due April 1. Cuomo calls all that evidence of getting things done, regardless of what the critics say.

"So they were just wrong," he said. "And look, they don't even understand the nature of the job, right? The nature of the job of being governor is there are always multiple situations to deal with."

Yet Senator Kirsten Gillibrand repeated her calls Wednesday for Cuomo to step aside.

"For most of the delegation to come out to say he should resign, for an impeachment proceeding to be starting in the Assembly, to have the attorney general be doing an investigation, he's lost the support of those governing partners," she said. "And that causes me grave concern."

RELATED | NY State Assembly officially launches impeachment inquiry into Cuomo's sex harassment allegations
EMBED More News Videos

Dave Evans has the latest on the Cuomo investigation.


Cuomo also noted that Assembly speaker Carl Heastie's positive COVID test and home isolation is another wrinkle.

"It is going to complicate the budget process," he said.

As soon as the governor said that, Heastie tweeted, "My COVID diagnosis and any quarantine of staff will not affect budget negotiations."

It's a touchy time in Albany, especially with the goal of getting the marijuana agreement done in just a few days.

"This year, we have to get it done, and getting it done by the time the budget is passed is essential," Cuomo said. "We are close, but we have been close before. This is getting it over the goal line."

The agreement in Albany on marijuana calls for a 13% sales tax, with 9% going to the state and 4% to local towns and cities.

The senate and assembly could vote as early as next week.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkandrew cuomoscandalharassmentnew york state politicsjoe bidensexual harassmentnancy pelosicovid 19charles schumer
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Body recovered from Spring Valley rubble
Man fires shots into NYC playground from back of scooter
Watch: Trash can explodes in Times Square Subway Station
Expect slower mail, fewer post office hours, USPS postmaster says
CT high school students make online bracket of female classmates
Murphy: No plans for virtual learning in fall as NJ updates school guidance
What's to blame? Gas prices on the rise in NJ, across the U.S.
Show More
Suez Canal blocked by massive ship, could disrupt global shipping
Lawmakers finalizing agreement on legalizing recreational marijuana in NY
COVID Vaccine Updates: J&J will deliver 20M doses to feds by end of month
De Blasio announces 3-K expansion as new opt-in period begins
Workers' planned return worries unions, de Blasio says NY opening too quickly
More TOP STORIES News