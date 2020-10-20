Election Day security: NYPD details plans for polling, early voting sites

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7173872" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> President Trump attacked Dr. Fauci during a campaign call Monday as he prepares for his second and final debate against Joe Biden this week ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Early voting in New York begins this weekend and the NYPD has unveiled its plans for security and possible protests around Election Day.Top officials with the NYPD briefed the public Tuesday on the department's security plan as they prepare for potential problems and interference at election sites as well as large protests.Chief of Department Terence Monahan said that ensuring the safety of all voters is a top priority and that officers will be posted at all 1,201 polling stations around the city and the 88 locations that will host early voting beginning on Saturday.Currently, there are no known threats in connection with Election Day.Police have reason to start ramping up security and getting ready now.Lines are already unbelievably long at early voting locations in other parts of the country. Officials say 31 million people have cast early ballots, which is five times as many as this point in 2016.While there have been threats of voter intimidation across the country, the Post Office is also worried about absentee ballots.On Tuesday, it put out a bulletin warning of: theft of discarded mail, break-ins of delivery vehicles and suspicious of dangerous mail like buzzing, ticking or white powder."And no matter when, whether it's Election Day, early, if anyone tries to interfere with people's right to vote, we will take action," said NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan.One question that came up during Tuesday's press briefing was if police would fairly enforce the law in protests against Trump. After all, the police union is backing Trump.And even on Tuesday in Miami, one officer was spotted at a polling location wearing a Trump facemask.The NYPD swears that won't happen in New York City."Listen when we put on this uniform we are apolitical," Monahan said. "We have no stance one way or the other, one role, and that's to keep people safe."